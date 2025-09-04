Penn Badgley confirms arrival of his twin boys with wife Domino Kirke

Los Angeles [US], September 4 (ANI): The 'You' star Penn Badgley has made a surprise announcement of the arrival of his twin boys with his wife, Domino Kirke, on Instagram.

In a Instagram video, Badgley revealed being on paternity leave, as he went on to speak in a whispering tone to avoid disturbing the babies.

The actor slyly shifted to speak about an upcoming live event for his upcoming book, 'Crushmore', which he wrote with his Podcrushed cohosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Turner.

"There are tiny little baby feet right there. I don't want to wake them up," the actor said in the video.

"Interrupting twin paternity leave to announce a live event @podcrushed at @symphonyspace Oct 14 NYC supporting the release of our book CRUSHMORE. Truly proud of this one. Please check it out! @podcrushed for all info," he wrote in the caption.

Earlier in August, the actor's wife, Domino Kirke Badgley, revealed her baby bump on Instagram.

In a previous interview, the actor opened up about their growing family and said, "They're identical boys, so now we have four boys. You know, I do mean this sincerely. It sounds a bit tacky, but the world needs more good men, so you know, pressure's on us to raise them well."

During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Badgley admitted to being thrilled about his twins.

"I mean, it's thrilling. Obviously, it's a nice dose of reality, like every time I see the sonogram, it just feels so good. Also, as an only child, that's touching to see them together. They're in there like it's a hot tub," he said, as quoted by People.

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke-Badgley debuted their relationship in 2014 and got married three years later. They welcomed their first child in 2020. (ANI)