‘People bleeding on road, too young’: Amol Parashar recalls crying to sleep after attending CJP protest in Delhi

Amol Parashar is among the few Bollywood actors who attended the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)- led Chalo Sansad march in Jantar Mantar, Delhi. Recalling the ground reality of the protest, he revealed how seeing people bleeding on the road and crying for help haunted him after 20 July. Taking to Instagram, Parashar penned an emotional note, talking about what we witnessed at the protest which erupted following the alleged NEET paper leak.

Amol Parashar reveals he joined CJP protest in Delhi Actor Amol Parashar called the Monday protest "a day I will never forget". He shared why he joined the protest. "I was at Jantar Mantar on 20th July, 2026. A day I will never forget. Why did I go? There was a deep itch within me for the last 3-4 days which I just couldn’t shake off (sic)."

The Gram Chikitsalay actor added, "Being brought up in a middle-class Indian household the value and importance of education is not lost on me. A fair and competent system to support young talent being an important part of nation building and society building, is not lost on me (sic).”

Parashar revealed screenshots of messages that he received from students, requesting him to take part in the protest. The actor explained his decision to join the protest, saying, “I just wanted to be there for these young kids, stand with them, stand among them – as nothing but a fellow citizen. I did not want to be recognised, I didn’t want any stage or camera, didn’t want to make a speech or reel, because I didn’t want it to be about me. I wanted to listen to them (sic).”

He added that he wore a mask, sunglasses and a cap to hide his identity. However, a few people recognised him, revealed the actor. Amol Parashar said that he was greeted with smiles, handshakes and fist bumps. Some even thanked him, respecting his privacy. Wondering who taught the youngsters such manners, he jokingly quipped: “Must be some foreign influence.”

What happened at Jantar Mantar The actor further described the atmosphere of the protest site before the police action. He said that he saw young people smiling, singing, raising questions and holding each other's hands. He even said that he did not see any bad conduct for women.

Reacting to allegations around the protesters being influenced by outside forces, Parashar shared, “They were not all NEET aspirants. That’s true. Most of them were from other fields of study, various colleges, streams, courses so I was pretty sure if I asked them the full form of NEET, some would stumble. Some were too young or too old to be directly affected by NEET. What was their motivation to be there then? Which foreign influence was making them care about other people who they didn’t know personally? Which foreign influence is trying to make sure that exams are fair in our country and our elected leaders are accountable to the public (sic)?”

Continuing his sarcastic comments, he said the authorities had had enough of the "foreign influenced" children and decided to crack down on them so that "these ideas could escape from the hole in their skull."

However, everything changed following the police action. “Young people bleeding on the road, their friends crying for help. Some just shocked and in disbelief, asking the cops ‘hum aapke bacche nahi hain kya?’. They came asking for better education, they left with a harsh lesson: no one cares about you (sic)," he recalled the horrors.

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“Cried myself to sleep” "I cried myself to sleep last night. Thinking about those who must have reached home with broken limbs and spirit, finally with network on their phones, and opened it to see that they had been called Pakistanis, paid agents, Chinese agents, foreign hands by their own fellow countrymen," he also wrote.

Wrapping up his post, Parashar sent hugs and love to every student. He also thanked them for teaching lessons of empathy, responsibility, mutual respect, standing up for humanity and their rights.

Several other celebrities have taken to social media to extend their support to the students protest. Joining them is Abhay Deol.

Deol wrote, “Injustice and violence is not new in our country. It has only just arrived at your doorstep, and now even you cannot ignore it.”