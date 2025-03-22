New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Renowned folk singer and Padma Shri awardee Malini Awasthi continues to make waves in the global music industry, proving that India's rich folk traditions have a universal appeal.

In a conversation with ANI, the celebrated artist shared her thoughts on the growing recognition of Indian folk music, its evolution, and her personal journey in keeping the tradition alive.

Awasthi's latest collaboration with Vishal Mishra, 'Holi Aye Re' from Coke Studio Bharat, recently achieved a historic milestone by entering Spotify's Global Top 100, making it one of the most successful Indian folk songs ever on the international stage.

Reacting to this success, Awasthi expressed her joy, saying, "I feel very happy. This was always my intention--to take Indian folk music beyond its traditional boundaries."

Addressing the long-standing misconceptions about folk music, Awasthi highlighted the common belief that it is limited to rural audiences.

"People's perception was that folk music was for illiterate people or those from villages. But when you explore it deeply, you realize its richness and relevance," she said.

Citing the recent use of folk music in mainstream films and web series, such as ''Jamal Jamaloo Kudu' in 'Animal' and 'Raja Ji' in 'Panchayat', she emphasized its enduring impact.

She noted that the song 'Raja Ji' in 'Panchayat' stayed true to its folk roots, proving that authenticity still resonates with audiences.

When asked whether folk music should be adapted to modern styles, Awasthi said that it evolves on its own. "Folk music has survived for centuries because it continuously evolves. If it didn't, we wouldn't still be singing it today," she explained.

She also discussed the gender dynamics within folk traditions, recalling how she introduced a female perspective to 'Jogi Ra', a song traditionally performed by men.

"For a long time, folk music on stage was male-dominated. I wanted to change that while preserving its essence," she said.

Awasthi's commitment to folk music has taken her across the world, from performances at Holi celebrations in Dubai to cultural festivals in the USA and Germany.

Despite folk music being deeply rooted in local traditions, she noted that it resonates with global audiences because of its universal themes.

"Sometimes I am also surprised, honestly speaking, that a song that you think of as a local appeal and it is heard in the village, how its audience is global. The stories in folk songs--of love, separation, longing--are the same everywhere, whether in Korea, America, or Australia," she said.

Beyond music, Awasthi has expanded her efforts to preserve Indian traditions through literature, as well. Her latest book, 'Chandan Kiwad', was launched at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2025.

Malini Awasthi has also sung for Bollywood songs, such as 'Chakka Jaam' from 'Bhaiyya Ji', and 'Sunder Susheel' from 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', among others.