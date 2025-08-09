‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3 begins production: ‘A new era begins’

Fans of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ have reason to celebrate as the third instalment of the hit fantasy-adventure series has officially begun filming.

The exciting update was shared through a social media post that confirmed cameras are now rolling on the much-anticipated next chapter.

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3 begins production The announcement was accompanied by a behind-the-scenes photograph showing series lead Walker Scobell — who plays demigod hero Percy Jackson — grinning broadly as he holds a clapperboard. The image, simple yet brimming with excitement, immediately sent fans into a frenzy across online platforms.

The picture was shared with the caption, “A new era begins - #PercyJackson and the Olympians Season 3 is now in production! Don’t miss Season 2 December 10 on #DisneyPlus (sic).”

While plot details for the upcoming season remain tightly under wraps, the confirmation of production marks a significant milestone for the show, which has quickly built a dedicated global fanbase.

‘The Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ series, adapted from Rick Riordan’s beloved novels, blends modern-day settings with Greek mythology, following the adventures of a young demigod as he faces gods, monsters, and destiny-altering quests.

Season three is expected to pick up where the previous season left off, continuing Percy’s journey alongside his friends Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood. Season two of the show is set to stream on JioHotstar from December 10, 2025.

Scobell’s return in the title role has been warmly received, with fans praising his faithful portrayal of the quick-witted, loyal, and courageous Percy. The clapperboard image serves as an early promise of more action, drama, and mythological intrigue to come.