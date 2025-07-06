Perfect Match 3 OTT release date confirmed! When and where to watch Nick Lachey's reality show, star cast and more here

Perfect Match 3 OTT release date: The latest season of the most awaited reality show ‘Perfect Match’ is all set to premiere on digital screens soon. Here are some key dates and details about the highly anticipated television series that welcomes back key favourites like AD Smith, Madison Errichiello and Ollie Sutherland.

Joining the screen space will be contestants from The Bachelor, Siesta Key, Love Island USA, Love is Blind UK, The Mole, Dated & Related, Too Hot to Handle and more. The new season of the dating series will include personalities from the Netflix universe with host Nick Lachey.

Perfect Match 3 OTT release date Produced by Kinetic Content, Perfect Match Season 3 is scheduled to release on OTT platform Netflix on August 1. Perfect Match Season 3 episodes will be released next month, every Friday for three weeks.

Episodes 1 to 6 will start streaming on the OTT platform from August 1. Episodes 7 to 9 will release on August 8 and the final ‘Episode 10’ will be available on the streaming giant on August 15.

Netflix in a post on X stated, “These Love Islanders are looking for their Perfect Match. Season 3 premieres August 1!” as it revealed the names of 4 Love Islanders — Justine Ndiba, Scott van-der-Sluis, Carrington Rodriguez and Ray Gantt."

Building up the excitement, Netflix in another post stated, “All the melanin this season" as it revealed other six participating contestants.