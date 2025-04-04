Perusu OTT release: When and where to watch Niharika NM’s Tamil movie online

Tamil adult comedy-drama Perusu, which debuted on 14 March with positive reviews, is all set to make over-the-top debut on Netflix soon.

Directed by Ilango Ram, Perusu marked the big screen debut of well-known creator Niharika NM, and stars real-life brothers Sunil and Vaibhav. The movie is still in the theatres.

Perusu box office collection: According to the industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the Tamil movie minted an overall ₹3.86 crore till Thursday, including ₹3.52 crore India net.

Perusu (Tamil) OTT Release: Perusu will be available for streaming on Netflix from 11 April onwards in four languages – Tamil, Telegu, Kannada and Malayalam – for fans following the theatrical run ends.

Though adult comedies and movies are uncommon in Indian cinema, particularly in Tamil, but Perusu appears to be an exception.

About Perusu: Perusu centres on two brothers who are attempting to hold their father's funeral. The movie is entertaining overall, full of humor, double entendres, and strong performances by characters.

The main plot of this movie is about an elderly man who dies from post-mortem erection, making it hard for his family to hide it from the townspeople and arrange for his funeral. The Tamil movie's clever screenplay and compelling characters keep audiences interested, despite having a lackluster soundtrack.

Sathya Thilakam worked as the cinematographer for Perusu, while Sooriya Kumaraguru worked as the editor, Sunil Villuwamangalath as the art director, with Arun Raj composing the songs, and Sundaramurthy KS composing the background score.

Written and directed by Ilango Ram, Perusu's dialogues and additional screenplay have been written by Balaji Jayaraman. It is produced by Kaarthekeyen S, Harman Baweja, and Hirenya Perera. Sasi Naga, Kal Rama, S Somasegar, and Kalyan Subramanian produced the film.