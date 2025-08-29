Pete Davidson, Casey Affleck team up for Bitcoin-based thriller film Killing Satoshi

Washington, DC [US], August 29 (ANI): Satoshi Nakamoto, the man known to be the founder of Bitcoin, will now receive a big-screen treatment.

Filmmaker Doug Liman has signed on to direct 'Killing Satoshi,' a conspiracy thriller that looks to unravel one of the most enduring mysteries of the 21st century: the secret identity of Nakamoto, the founder of Bitcoin, according to Variety.

Oscar winner Casey Affleck and Pete Davidson will star in the film, with their character descriptions being kept under wraps.

Nick Schenk, who has collaborated with Clint Eastwood on two of his more recent films, 'Gran Torino' and 'The Mule', wrote the screenplay of the film.

The project was originally developed by Kavanaugh and is being fully financed through his production company, Proxima, in conjunction with Aperture Media Partners.

Filming is set to begin in October in London, with an expected 2026 release, reported Variety.

"I love David and Goliath stories. 'Killing Satoshi' follows unlikely antiheroes taking on the most powerful people on the planet in an epic battle that strikes at the core of what money is and who controls it. 'I'm so excited to be collaborating with Casey Affleck again opposite the incredible Pete Davidson," said Liman as quoted by Variety.

Pete Davidson was recently seen in the film 'The Pickup' alongside Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer.

The film features a diverse cast including Eva Longoria, Marshawn Lynch, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i, Andrew Dice Clay, and Ismael Cruz Cordova.