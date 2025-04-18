Peter Krause exits 9-1-1 after playing Captain Bobby Nash for 8 Seasons

Washington DC [US], April 18 (ANI): The American TV series 9-1-1 co-lead and executive producer Peter Krause will be leaving the hit series after eight seasons, after his character died in a heroic death in an episode on April 17, reported Deadline.

Krause, who plays the character of Captain Robert 'Bobby' Nash at the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), addressed his departure from the show in a lengthy, heartfelt letter to fans, as quoted by Deadline.

In his letter to fans, Krause spoke of Bobby's arc on the show, which was picked up by Fox in 2017, where it aired for six seasons before moving to ABC, reported Deadline.

"In October 2017, through him, we began tackling topics such as grief, guilt, anger and addiction while exploring his relationship with a higher power, forgiveness and grace," Krause said of Bobby as quoted by Deadline.

The actor further recalled the journey of his character, which was loved and accepted by the audience.

"On his path of healing, we watched him join and embrace both his new family at the firehouse and his new family with Athena Grant, where he found love and acceptance. We also had plenty of fun along the way. It was a joy," wrote Krause as quoted by Deadline.

9-1-1 will continue without him as the series has been renewed for an 18-episode ninth season by ABC, reported Deadline.

Co-lead Angela Bassett will be playing the role of LAPD patrol sergeant and Bobby's widow, Athena Grant-Nash.

She also executive produces the upcoming spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville and has a first-look pact with the franchise's studio, 20th Television.

After eight seasons and nine years playing captain of LAFD's Station 118, Krause understands the impact Bobby's death will have on viewers who were already suspicious his time was up.

In a statement to his departure as quoted by Variety, the actor said, "I've heard that many fans are upset by this loss and they have a right to be. It is a loss," stated Krause.

He continued, "That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice, and he was built for this."

He further talked about the lives of First Responders and how they risk their lives on the job so that others can live peacefully.

"First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honours them. We at '9-1-1' salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe. Our show is incredibly difficult to make at times with long hours, challenging stunts and elaborate disasters. We couldn't do it without each other," stated Krause as quoted by Variety.

