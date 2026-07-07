Phantom Studios sues JioStar over Kangana Ranaut's Queen 2, seeks ₹250 crore in damages

A legal dispute has emerged over Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Queen 2, with Phantom Studios filing a case in the Bombay High Court against JioStar India Pvt Ltd, alleging that the project is being made without its approval and infringes on its rights linked to the 2014 hit Queen.

Advertisement

Phantom Studios files a case against JioStar over Queen 2 The production house has sought an injunction to prevent the film's release and has also claimed ₹250 crore in damages. The matter is expected to be heard by a single-judge bench of the Bombay High Court in due course.

According to the suit, Phantom Studios claims that when Queen was produced, an agreement between the parties gave both Phantom and JioStar equal rights over any future sequels or prequels. The studio has argued that it never granted consent for any sequel, adaptation or derivative work based on the original film.

The legal action comes days after Kangana Ranaut announced that filming on Queen 2 had been completed. The sequel reunites the actor with director Vikas Bahl, who also directed the critically acclaimed 2014 film.

Advertisement

Responding to the lawsuit, JioStar rejected Phantom Studios' claims and maintained that the upcoming film is not connected to the original Queen. In a statement, the company said, "StarStudio18 is presently working with Ms Kangana Ranaut on a fresh production that is an original, independent story. It has no narrative, character or creative connection to any prior work, and is neither a sequel nor a prequel to any existing title."

JioStar also disputed Phantom Studios' objection to the film's title, arguing that the word "Queen" cannot be exclusively owned. The company stated, "The word 'Queen' is a part of the English language. No party can claim exclusive ownership over a common noun, and any such claim has no basis in law. JioStar is aware of the litigation and will defend its position through the appropriate legal process. We have full confidence in the merits of our case."

Advertisement

Also Read | Ashoke Pandit hits back at Kangana Ranaut over comments on Ranveer Singh row

Released in 2014, Queen was written by Anvita Dutt and starred Kangana Ranaut in one of her most acclaimed performances. The film won National Film Awards for Best Feature Film and Best Actress, and went on to become one of the defining Hindi films of the decade.

The High Court is yet to hear the matter, and no interim order has been passed on the release of Queen 2 at this stage.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.