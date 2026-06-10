Pics: Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make their relationship red carpet official at Tribeca Festival premiere

Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau made their first public red carpet appearance as a couple on 8 June at the premiere of Perry's concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris, during the Tribeca Festival in New York City.
The appearance marked the latest milestone in a relationship that has attracted significant public interest since the pair were first linked in 2025. Arriving hand in hand, Perry and Trudeau posed together for photographers and interacted with fans and attendees throughout the evening, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about moments of the festival.
Perry, 41, wore a white gown for the occasion, while Trudeau, 54, opted for a classic black suit and white shirt. Photographs from the event showed the pair smiling, chatting and remaining close as Perry greeted fans, signed autographs and participated in promotional activities surrounding the film's premiere.
The event was intended to spotlight Perry's latest project, a concert film documenting performances from her The Lifetimes Tour. The production premiered at the Tribeca Festival following the conclusion of the global tour, which spanned 91 shows and attracted more than one million ticket buyers worldwide.
Speaking about the project, Perry said: “This is very different than Part of Me. That was more of a documentary about my life, and this is really a concert experience at the highest level for the fans.”
However, much of the attention surrounding the premiere focused on the couple's public debut rather than the film itself.
Rumours of a romance between Perry and Trudeau first emerged during the summer of 2025, when reports suggested the pair had spent time together in Montreal. Interest intensified after Trudeau was seen attending one of Perry's concerts in the city.
Since then, they have been photographed together on several occasions, including trips abroad and appearances at public events, although neither had previously made an official red carpet appearance together.
The relationship has drawn attention because it brings together two figures from very different worlds: Perry, one of the most recognisable names in pop music, and Trudeau, who served as Canada's prime minister from 2015 until 2025. Their appearance at Tribeca effectively confirmed what months of public sightings and speculation had suggested.