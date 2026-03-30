Pics of Rahul Banerjee's mortal remains go viral, co-star Puja Banerjee reacts strongly: 'Shame on us'

Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death on Sunday has left everyone in the Bengali entertainment industry shocked. As his post-mortem is scheduled to take place on Monday, pictures of his mortal remains have now surfaced online. His co-star Puja Banerjee slammed those sharing such pictures on social media and requested respect for the late actor.
Rahul Banerjee passed away while filming in Odisha's Talasari beach. Reportedly, he was filming in knee-deep water when he fell into a ditch, as per police. Several visuals from the incident have gone viral on the internet, showing the crew members rushing him to the nearest hospital in Digha.
Reacting to it, Puja Banerjee, who worked with the late actor in the series Paap, wrote on Instagram, "Shame on media and shame on us public who likes the pics of dead people who when alive was an artist and their family's crying videos [sic]."
"It's the fault of both sides, log dekhte hai isliye media dikhati hai (people watch so the media shows it). When alive, he was an artist and belonged to the public, but when he lost his life, he became someone's husband, son, brother and most importantly, a father. Show some respect, people. I request pls delete his dead body's pics and videos. RIP Rahul," she added.
Talking about Rahul Banerjee's death, cops said to ANI, "Information was received yesterday by Talsari IIC from his counterpart in Digha about the death of a Bengali actor, whose body was in Digha Medical. Further joint verification by Talsari and Digha Police revealed that the incident occurred yesterday around 5:30 PM when Rahul Banarjee and Sweta Mishra were dancing in the water at knee level for the shooting of a serial. Suddenly, both of them fell into a ditch, and their team immediately took them to Digha Hospital. However, the male actor could not be saved.”
Rahul Banerjee and the team were shooting for the Bengali TV serial, Bholebaba Paar Karega. The producer of the show, Leena Gangopadhyay, told Anandabazar Patrika, “How can someone be okay in a situation like this? There was not a scene involving any water body in the screenplay. I am hearing that during that time, many people had told him not to go into the water. Moreover, many other artists had left in their cars. He didn't listen to anyone. I was not there on the spot, and at this time I am not in the condition to speak anything more.”
Actor Diganta Bagchi, who was working with Rahul in the Bengali soap Bholebaba Paar Karega, shared that Banerjee went alone into the water. As quoted by PTI, Bagchi said, “After today's shoot, he went alone into the water but somehow got entangled in something under the water... The exact circumstances are not clear. Suddenly, people, including crew members, were shouting that Rahul was drowning, and we pulled him out of the water. We rushed him to Digha hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.”
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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