Pics of Rahul Banerjee's mortal remains go viral, co-star Puja Banerjee reacts strongly: 'Shame on us'

Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death on Sunday has left everyone in the Bengali entertainment industry shocked. As his post-mortem is scheduled to take place on Monday, pictures of his mortal remains have now surfaced online. His co-star Puja Banerjee slammed those sharing such pictures on social media and requested respect for the late actor.

Rahul Banerjee's last moments go viral Rahul Banerjee passed away while filming in Odisha's Talasari beach. Reportedly, he was filming in knee-deep water when he fell into a ditch, as per police. Several visuals from the incident have gone viral on the internet, showing the crew members rushing him to the nearest hospital in Digha.

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Puja Banerjee slams netizens Reacting to it, Puja Banerjee, who worked with the late actor in the series Paap, wrote on Instagram, "Shame on media and shame on us public who likes the pics of dead people who when alive was an artist and their family's crying videos [sic]."

"It's the fault of both sides, log dekhte hai isliye media dikhati hai (people watch so the media shows it). When alive, he was an artist and belonged to the public, but when he lost his life, he became someone's husband, son, brother and most importantly, a father. Show some respect, people. I request pls delete his dead body's pics and videos. RIP Rahul," she added.

See post:

Puja Banerjee on Rahul Banerjee's death.

Odisha police issues statement Talking about Rahul Banerjee's death, cops said to ANI, "Information was received yesterday by Talsari IIC from his counterpart in Digha about the death of a Bengali actor, whose body was in Digha Medical. Further joint verification by Talsari and Digha Police revealed that the incident occurred yesterday around 5:30 PM when Rahul Banarjee and Sweta Mishra were dancing in the water at knee level for the shooting of a serial. Suddenly, both of them fell into a ditch, and their team immediately took them to Digha Hospital. However, the male actor could not be saved.”

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‘Bholebaba Paar Karega’ team reacts Rahul Banerjee and the team were shooting for the Bengali TV serial, Bholebaba Paar Karega. The producer of the show, Leena Gangopadhyay, told Anandabazar Patrika, “How can someone be okay in a situation like this? There was not a scene involving any water body in the screenplay. I am hearing that during that time, many people had told him not to go into the water. Moreover, many other artists had left in their cars. He didn't listen to anyone. I was not there on the spot, and at this time I am not in the condition to speak anything more.”

Actor Diganta Bagchi, who was working with Rahul in the Bengali soap Bholebaba Paar Karega, shared that Banerjee went alone into the water. As quoted by PTI, Bagchi said, “After today's shoot, he went alone into the water but somehow got entangled in something under the water... The exact circumstances are not clear. Suddenly, people, including crew members, were shouting that Rahul was drowning, and we pulled him out of the water. We rushed him to Digha hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.”

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