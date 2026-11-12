Shah Rukh Khan appearance at the launch of Shahrukhz Residences by Danube in Dubai drew attention not only for his all-black ensemble but also for the luxury watch spotted on his wrist. The timepiece, identified through a Google Lens search as a model from Patek Philippe’s Grand Complications collection, has listings on Chrono24 going up to ₹6.03 crore.

The actor attended the event with his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the launch also saw Shah Rukh entertain the audience with witty remarks and a dance to Tu Mil Jaaye from his upcoming film King.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Patek Philippe watch: Price and details Pictures and videos from the Dubai event circulating on social media show Shah Rukh Khan wearing a luxury timepiece. A Google Lens search identifies it as belonging to Patek Philippe’s Grand Complications collection.

View full Image View full Image Pictures: Shah Rukh Khan’s all-black Dubai look gets a luxury upgrade with a watch worth over ₹ 5 crore

According to listings on Chrono24, prices for the watches cited in the collection range from ₹3.08 crore to ₹6.03 crore. A black watch with a black bezel is listed at ₹3.08 crore, while two variations with a blue bezel are priced at ₹5.22 crore and ₹6.03 crore, respectively.

The Patek Philippe Grand Complications 5271/11P-010 has a 41mm diameter and a platinum case. Its bezel and lugs are set with 58 baguette-cut blue sapphires, while another 22 baguette-cut sapphires feature on the folding clasp.

The watch complemented Shah Rukh Khan’s understated luxury look at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan’s all-black outfit at Dubai launch For the launch, Shah Rukh Khan wore black trousers paired with a black blazer featuring detailing on the notched lapel, cuffs and pockets. He completed the look with black shoes, tinted glasses, a bracelet, a diamond ring, a diamond neckpiece and his signature black ear cuff.

Gauri Khan coordinated her look with the actor, making it a joint appearance at the Dubai event.

Shah Rukh Khan jokes about Gauri Khan’s authority at Mannat During a segment hosted by Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan joked that he has little say in decisions concerning Mannat, adding that the house belongs to Gauri Khan.