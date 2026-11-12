Shah Rukh Khan appearance at the launch of Shahrukhz Residences by Danube in Dubai drew attention not only for his all-black ensemble but also for the luxury watch spotted on his wrist. The timepiece, identified through a Google Lens search as a model from Patek Philippe’s Grand Complications collection, has listings on Chrono24 going up to ₹6.03 crore.

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The actor attended the event with his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the launch also saw Shah Rukh entertain the audience with witty remarks and a dance to Tu Mil Jaaye from his upcoming film King.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Patek Philippe watch: Price and details Pictures and videos from the Dubai event circulating on social media show Shah Rukh Khan wearing a luxury timepiece. A Google Lens search identifies it as belonging to Patek Philippe’s Grand Complications collection.

Pictures: Shah Rukh Khan’s all-black Dubai look gets a luxury upgrade with a watch worth over ₹5 crore

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According to listings on Chrono24, prices for the watches cited in the collection range from ₹3.08 crore to ₹6.03 crore. A black watch with a black bezel is listed at ₹3.08 crore, while two variations with a blue bezel are priced at ₹5.22 crore and ₹6.03 crore, respectively.

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The Patek Philippe Grand Complications 5271/11P-010 has a 41mm diameter and a platinum case. Its bezel and lugs are set with 58 baguette-cut blue sapphires, while another 22 baguette-cut sapphires feature on the folding clasp.

The watch complemented Shah Rukh Khan’s understated luxury look at the event.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s all-black outfit at Dubai launch For the launch, Shah Rukh Khan wore black trousers paired with a black blazer featuring detailing on the notched lapel, cuffs and pockets. He completed the look with black shoes, tinted glasses, a bracelet, a diamond ring, a diamond neckpiece and his signature black ear cuff.

Gauri Khan coordinated her look with the actor, making it a joint appearance at the Dubai event.

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Shah Rukh Khan jokes about Gauri Khan’s authority at Mannat During a segment hosted by Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan joked that he has little say in decisions concerning Mannat, adding that the house belongs to Gauri Khan.

"In my home, I'm not allowed to do anything. Hamare ghar ke andar, Gauri ke ghar ke baare mein kuch nahin bol sakte. Hum na Wi-Fi ke baare mein bol sakte, na bistar pe khana kha sakte, na colours ke baare mein bol sakte, na paintings ke baare mein bol sakte, seedhiyon ke baare mein, lift ke baare mein, chhat ke baare mein, chandelier ke baare mein, light ke baare mein, hum kuch bhi nahin bol sakte (In our home, we cannot talk about Gauri's choices. We can't discuss the Wi-Fi, eating on the bed, colours, paintings, staircase, elevator, ceiling, chandelier or the lighting. We can't talk about any of it)," he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.