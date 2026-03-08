Happy International Women's Day 2026: Not sure what to watch today? From Piku to Legally Blonde, here's your best pick

Every year on International Women’s Day, audiences revisit films that celebrate women’s strength, resilience and independence. Cinema across the world — from Hollywood to India — has told powerful stories about women who challenge stereotypes, fight injustice or simply rediscover themselves.

These films highlight different experiences of womanhood: ambition, family pressure, social barriers and personal freedom. Here are ten notable films from various film industries that make for meaningful viewing on International Women’s Day.

1. Hidden Figures (2016) This inspiring Hollywood drama tells the story of three African-American women mathematicians who worked at NASA during the 1960s space race. The film follows Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson as they overcome both racial and gender discrimination while helping the United States launch astronaut John Glenn into orbit. Their contributions, long overlooked in history, were vital to the success of NASA’s early missions.

The story highlights intelligence, courage and determination in a male-dominated field. It also shows how these women balanced professional ambition with the challenges of segregation and societal expectations.

The film became a major success worldwide and was praised for bringing attention to these hidden pioneers of science and technology.

Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner

Director: Theodore Melfi

Producers: Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and others

2. Queen (2014) A beloved Bollywood film, Queen follows Rani, a shy young woman whose fiancé suddenly cancels their wedding. Instead of staying home, she decides to go on her honeymoon alone across Europe. During the journey she meets new friends, experiences freedom and slowly gains confidence.

The film became widely celebrated for portraying a woman discovering independence without relying on romance. Its message about self-worth and personal growth resonated with audiences across India and abroad.

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon

Director: Vikas Bahl

Producers: Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane

3. Piku (2015) This heart-warming Indian drama focuses on Piku, a successful architect living in Delhi who struggles to balance her demanding job with caring for her ageing father. The story highlights everyday life rather than dramatic events, but its portrayal of a modern working woman dealing with family responsibility struck a chord with viewers.

Through humour and emotional moments, the film explores independence, family bonds and generational differences.

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Producer: Ronnie Lahiri

4. Erin Brockovich (2000) Based on a real story, this legal drama follows Erin Brockovich, a single mother who becomes an unlikely environmental activist. While working as a legal assistant, she discovers that a powerful corporation has contaminated the drinking water of a small town.

Determined to expose the truth, she gathers evidence and builds a case that eventually leads to one of the largest settlements in US history.

The film portrays a woman who refuses to be dismissed despite lacking formal education or legal training. Her persistence and courage transform her into a powerful voice for ordinary people affected by corporate wrongdoing.

Cast: Julia Roberts, Albert Finney, Aaron Eckhart

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Producer: Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher

5. The Help (2011) Set in the American South during the 1960s civil rights movement, this film focuses on the lives of African-American maids working for white families. A young aspiring journalist decides to document their stories and experiences, revealing the discrimination and hardship they face every day.

The narrative explores themes of courage, friendship and resistance against racism. The women in the story risk their safety and livelihoods to speak out, showing how collective voices can challenge injustice.

Cast: Viola Davis, Emma Stone, Octavia Spencer, Jessica Chastain

Director: Tate Taylor

Producers: Chris Columbus, Michael Barnathan, Brunson Green

6. English Vinglish (2012) This film tells the story of Shashi, a homemaker who often feels ignored by her family because she cannot speak English. When she travels to New York for a wedding, she secretly enrols in an English-language class and begins rediscovering her confidence and self-respect.

The story resonated strongly with audiences, especially women who felt overlooked despite their sacrifices for family.

Cast: Sridevi, Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nebbou

Director: Gauri Shinde

Producer: R. Balki

7. Damini (1993) This courtroom drama revolves around a woman who witnesses a violent crime committed by powerful men in her own family. Despite intense pressure and threats, she chooses to speak the truth and fight for justice.

The film became one of Bollywood’s most important woman-centric movies and is often remembered for its strong message about courage and morality.

Cast: Meenakshi Seshadri, Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Deol

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Producers: Karim Morani, Bunty Soorma, Aly Morani

8. Mom (2017) Mom is a gripping Hindi drama that explores a mother’s relentless pursuit of justice after her daughter becomes the victim of a brutal crime. The story centres on Devki, a schoolteacher whose relationship with her teenage stepdaughter is distant and strained. When a traumatic incident shatters the family, Devki finds herself navigating a slow and complicated legal system that fails to deliver the justice she hoped for.

As the case collapses in court, Devki’s quiet grief slowly turns into determination. The film follows her emotional transformation as she begins to take matters into her own hands, carefully planning a path to confront those responsible. Rather than presenting a conventional revenge story, “Mom” focuses on the psychological toll of trauma and the fierce protective instinct of a parent.

The film was widely praised for its intense storytelling and the powerful performance of Sridevi, whose portrayal of Devki carries the emotional weight of the narrative. It also stood out for its suspenseful tone and strong supporting cast.

Cast: Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Aly

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Producers: Boney Kapoor, Sunil Manchanda

9. Legally Blonde (2001) Legally Blonde is a light-hearted yet empowering comedy that follows the journey of Elle Woods, a fashionable and confident young woman who unexpectedly finds herself navigating the demanding world of law school. After her boyfriend ends their relationship because he believes she is not serious enough for his political ambitions, Elle decides to prove him wrong by enrolling at Harvard Law School.

Initially underestimated by classmates and professors because of her appearance and bubbly personality, Elle struggles to fit into the rigid academic environment. However, she gradually begins to show that intelligence and determination can come in many forms. Rather than changing who she is, Elle relies on her confidence, empathy and sharp thinking to overcome prejudice and prove her capabilities.

Since its release, “Legally Blonde” has become a popular feminist comedy and a cultural touchstone, particularly for its message that ambition and femininity can exist side by side. The film continues to resonate with audiences for its upbeat tone, memorable dialogue and inspiring story of confidence and perseverance.

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis

Director: Robert Luketic

Producers: Marc Platt, Ric Kidney, Christian McLaughlin, David Nicksay

10. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) Set in Mumbai’s Kamathipura district, Gangubai Kathiawadi tells the dramatic story of a woman who was trafficked into prostitution but later rose to become one of the most influential figures in the area. Rather than accepting her fate, Gangubai gradually builds power and begins advocating for the rights of sex workers.

The film portrays her transformation from a vulnerable young woman into a determined leader who challenges both social prejudice and political indifference. Through bold speeches and strategic alliances, she attempts to improve the lives of those around her.

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Producers: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Jayantilal Gada

