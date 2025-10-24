Pitbull announces ‘I’m Back’ India tour: Tickets, venue, dates, price details | Know all about the schedule here

Global music sensation and Grammy Award-winning artist Pitbull is set to return to India with his latest concert series titled I’m Back.

Pitbull is all set to be back for a tour in India Known for his electrifying stage presence and infectious party anthems, the rapper will bring his signature energy to Indian fans this December. The highly anticipated tour is being produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live and marks another chapter in Pitbull’s long-standing relationship with his Indian audience.

Also Read | Musician Pitbull invests in home fitness company Echelon

The I’m Back tour will kick off on December 6 at the HUDA Grounds in Gurugram before heading south to Hyderabad on December 8. The two-city concert promises an unforgettable experience, filled with Pitbull’s greatest hits and his trademark high-octane performance style.

In a statement announcing the tour, the artist shared his excitement about returning to the country, saying, "It's truly an honour to perform back in India, we look forward bringing the party back. Touring the globe continues to show fans around the world that music is the universal language that unites genres, Daleee!"

Know about veteran rapper Pitbull Born Armando Christian Pérez, Pitbull — fondly known as Mr. Worldwide — has built a career that transcends borders and genres. With a discography that fuses Latin hip-hop, pop, and dance influences, he has carved a unique space in global pop culture. His collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Priyanka Chopra on Exotic and Enrique Iglesias on I Like It, have cemented his reputation as one of the most dynamic entertainers of his generation.

Also Read | Foo Fighters to play biggest Michigan show at Ford Field in 2026

This upcoming visit will mark Pitbull’s fourth time performing in India. He first performed here in 2011, later headlining the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League in Kolkata in 2017. In 2019, he returned for another concert series, and most recently, he performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s high-profile wedding celebrations in 2024 alongside singer Guru Randhawa.