Pitch To Get Rich OTT release date: When and where to watch Karan Johar's fashion reality show online

Karan Johar, a celebrated filmmaker in Bollywood, is all set to launch a groundbreaking reality series, Pitch to Get Rich. The series promises to turn creativity into serious business by backing the country’s next generation of fashion entrepreneurs.

The fashion entrepreneur reality web series, produced by the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) and Dharmatic Entertainment, was created with a massive ₹40 crore investment pool.

In a recent promotional video, Karan can be seen collaborating with Malaika Arora, Akshay Kumar, and several other Bollywood stars, promising to be a great watch for viewers.

Pitch To Get Rich OTT release date: When and where to watch Filmmaker Karan Johar's fashion reality show will debut online on JioHotsar from October 20.

Announcing the release of the web series, Karan Johar and the OTT platform shared a teaser of the show and said, “When fashion founders Pitch To Get Rich, kaching-kaching is inevitable! Hotstar Specials, Pitch To Get Rich streaming from 20th October only on JioHotstar!”

In the teaser, Karan Johar introduces the reality series and says, “You have a fashion startup, you have the vision. We have the funds.” He calls it a “first-of-its-kind fashion entrepreneur reality series.”

About Pitch To Get Rich Pitch To Get Rich features KJo, Akshay Kumar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora as judges, mentors and investors. The Bollywood celebrities will be joined by leading business tycoons, including Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, and Ravi Jaipuria. This show marks a first, as India’s entertainment icons and industry leaders converge to champion fashion entrepreneurship.

Competitors will showcase their ideas, tackle real-world business challenges, and compete for funding and mentorship in Pitch to Get Rich.

Speaking about the web series, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharmatic Entertainment, said, “At Dharmatic, we have always believed in the power of storytelling. With Pitch to Get Rich, we are telling India’s most exciting story yet; the story of entrepreneurs who dare to dream and build.”

“This series is not just entertainment, it’s a catalyst that brings fashion, business, and innovation together, showcasing how Indian creativity can thrive on a global stage,” Mehta added.