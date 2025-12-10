PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up goes live — Check your year in gaming

Sony has rolled out its PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up, giving PS5 and PS4 players a personalized look back at their gaming year. The interactive recap is available starting today and will remain accessible through January 8, 2026.

A look back at a big year for PlayStation PlayStation says 2025 delivered another year of standout gaming memories for its global community, with major releases such as Ghost of Yōtei, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Blue Prince, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 shaping the year’s playtime.

What the 2025 Wrap-Up includes Players can explore a detailed breakdown of their year, including:

-Most-played games and genres

-Total hours spent in single-player and multiplayer

-Trophy stats and milestones

-A personalized PlayStation Plus playlist

Activity insights across accessories like PlayStation VR2, PlayStation Portal, and commonly used DualSense controller designs

The Wrap-Up will continue updating with new data through the end of 2025, meaning players can revisit their page for a full, final summary before the campaign closes.

Those who complete the experience will also receive a glass-themed avatar and can download a shareable summary card highlighting their gaming habits.

Requirements to access Wrap-Up To participate, users must:

-Have an active PlayStation account in their region

-Be of adult age

-Have played at least 10 hours on PS4 or PS5 between January 1 and December 31, 2025

-Data-sharing consent is also required.

-PS5 players must have opted in to Full Data collection.

PS4 players in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australasia, India, and Russia must have enabled Additional Data collection.