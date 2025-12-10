PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up goes live — Check your year in gaming

Sony has rolled out its PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up, giving PS5 and PS4 players a personalized look back at their gaming year. The interactive recap is available starting today and will remain accessible through January 8, 2026.
PlayStation says 2025 delivered another year of standout gaming memories for its global community, with major releases such as Ghost of Yōtei, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Blue Prince, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 shaping the year’s playtime.
Players can explore a detailed breakdown of their year, including:
-Most-played games and genres
-Total hours spent in single-player and multiplayer
-Trophy stats and milestones
-A personalized PlayStation Plus playlist
Activity insights across accessories like PlayStation VR2, PlayStation Portal, and commonly used DualSense controller designs
The Wrap-Up will continue updating with new data through the end of 2025, meaning players can revisit their page for a full, final summary before the campaign closes.
Those who complete the experience will also receive a glass-themed avatar and can download a shareable summary card highlighting their gaming habits.
To participate, users must:
-Have an active PlayStation account in their region
-Be of adult age
-Have played at least 10 hours on PS4 or PS5 between January 1 and December 31, 2025
-Data-sharing consent is also required.
-PS5 players must have opted in to Full Data collection.
PS4 players in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australasia, India, and Russia must have enabled Additional Data collection.
Players can access their recap now at the official Wrap-Up site: wrapup.playstation.com.