'Please call me Anna Konidala': Pawan Kalyans wife requests all to address her with his surname

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan's wife, Anna, has penned a heartfelt note asking people to call her Anna Konidala. In her post, she said that she officially took her husband's surname after their marriage in 2013

"A name is such a personal thing. With my birthday coming up soon, I felt like it's finally the right moment to write this. I've been meaning to do it ever since I started this Instagram account. I wrote it, deleted it... came back to it again. And I just couldn't find the right way to say it. Most people first got to know me as Anna Lezhneva, because that's the name that was everywhere when news about our marriage came out," her post read.

"The funny thing is, our marriage certificate is actually the last official document where that surname appears. On that day, I took my husband's surname and became Anna Konidala. So if you've read this far, I just have one small request. Please call me Anna Konidala. That's my name, and it's the one I feel like myself with. Thank you for understanding. It really means a lot to me," Anna further said.

Anna also shared a throwback picture with Pawan Kalyan from their trip to Saint Petersburg, Russia.

"P.S. The photo was taken during our very first trip to Saint Petersburg, Russia, together," she added.