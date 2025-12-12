PM Modi pens special note for Rajinikanth on his 75th birthday, hails Thalaiva's ‘50 years in the world of films’

Superstar Rajinikanth turned 75 on Friday. Social media is filled with heartfelt wishes from fans. Amid this, the Coolie actor received a special birthday wish from PM Narendra Modi.

Wishing for his long life, PM Modi called 2025 a notable year for Rajinikanth, who completes 50 years in cinema this year.

PM Narendra Modi on Rajinikanth's birthday Narendra Modi took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote to Rajinikanth, “Greetings to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on the special occasion of his 75th birthday. His performances have captivated generations and have earned extensive admiration. His body of work spans diverse roles and genres, consistently setting benchmarks. This year has been notable because he completed 50 years in the world of films. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

MK Stalin praises Rajinikanth Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also shared a post for Rajinikanth on his social media account. Posting a picture with the superstar, he wrote in Tamil, “Rajinikanth = charm that surpasses age! An eloquence that will delight everyone when you get on stage! A heart that does not speak on the outside but keeps one thing inside is a deceitful and undisguised heart!”

“Happy birthday to my friend #SuperStar @rajinikanth who has been charming for half a century, from six to sixty! May they continue to produce more and more successful works, and may their flag of victory continue to fly with the love and support of the people! #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth," he added.

Dhanush to Rajinikanth on 75th birthday Apart from Stalin, Rajinikanth's former son-in-law also dedicated a post for the superstar. He was among the first celebrities to wish Rajinikanth as he penned on social media, “Happy birthday thalaiva (folded hands, starry-eyed, cool-looking and heart emojis) @rajinikanth.”

For the unversed, Dhanush, who claims to be a fan of Rajinikanth, was married to the actor's daughter Aishwarya. The two got married in 2004 and parted ways in 2024.

Upcoming films of Rajinikanth On the film front, Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2025 film, Coolie. He is currently busy with the upcoming sequel to his film, Jailer.