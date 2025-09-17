PM Modi turns 75: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and others share birthday wishes

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, leading names from the Indian film industry took to social media to extend their wishes. From Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt to South Indian stars Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Pawan Kalyan and Jr NTR, several celebrities sent greetings to the Prime Minister.

Bollywood Celebrities Send Wishes Superstar Shah Rukh Khan praised PM Modi’s journey and discipline, writing, “Your energy at the age of 75 even beats young people like us. I pray that you always stay healthy and happy.”

Aamir Khan called the Prime Minister’s contributions towards India’s development “memorable,” while Ajay Devgn said Modi’s leadership has “ignited hope and pride in every Indian.”

Actor Alia Bhatt wrote, “May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us towards even more progress.”

Vivek Oberoi marked the occasion with a special initiative, announcing a record-breaking blood donation drive with the Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad in honour of the Prime Minister’s birthday.

South Film Industry Joins In From the South, Rajinikanth shared a heartfelt note on X, calling PM Modi “honourable and most respected” and wishing him “long life, good health, and everlasting strength to lead the nation.”

Veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja also extended wishes, praising Modi’s “inspiring leadership and dedication.”

Kamal Haasan, in his message, wished the Prime Minister “good health and strength in service of the people of India.”

Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu lauded PM Modi’s vision and leadership in long messages of appreciation, while Jr NTR described him as “the most diligent and dedicated Prime Minister,” wishing him continued success in nation-building.