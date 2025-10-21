Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles death of Govardhan Asrani, calls him, ‘a gifted entertainer’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Bollywood stars on Tuesday paid heartfelt tributes to veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, fondly known simply as Asrani, who passed away in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness.

Remembering the veteran performer, PM Modi posted on X, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations. He particularly added joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable performances. His contribution to Indian cinema will always be cherished. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Over a career spanning five decades and more than 300 films, Asrani became one of Indian cinema’s most beloved actors, known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable roles in classics such as Sholay, Namak Haram and Guddi.

PM Modi's recent post on X.

“A Huge Loss To Cinema”: Bollywood Remembers Actor Akshay Kumar, who shared screen space with Asrani in several comedies, posted an emotional tribute on Instagram. “Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani Ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs a week back on the set of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the... he had the most legendary comic timing,” Akshay wrote.

He recalled working with the veteran actor in cult favourites like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, De Dana Dan and Welcome, and added, “I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti.”

Akshay also shared an unseen photograph, believed to be from one of their upcoming films.

Asrani will also be seen posthumously in filmmaker Priyadarshan’s upcoming projects, Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also mourned the loss, writing, “Dearest #AsraniJi! Thank you for making the world a better place to be in with your persona — on and off screen. We will miss you in physical form, but cinema and your ability to make people laugh will keep you alive for years to come. Om Shanti.

Singer-composer Adnan Sami remembered Asrani’s commitment to his craft, recalling how the actor recreated his iconic “Jailor” persona for Sami’s music video Lift Karade. “He was so committed that he ensured every part of his look — from the wig and moustache to the uniform — came from the original makers of Sholay,” Sami wrote.