Pokemon's new games Pokemon Winds, Pokemon Waves announced for Nintendo Switch 2, launching globally in 2027

Pokémon Day 2026 brought major announcements for fans worldwide, as Tsunekazu Ishihara, President and CEO of The Pokémon Company, unveiled two brand-new RPG titles: Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves.

The games are set to launch globally and simultaneously in 2027, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2.

First look at a new open-world adventure During the latest Pokémon Presents, fans were given their first glimpse at both titles, which promise expansive open-world exploration.

Pokémon Winds appears to focus on windswept island landscapes.

Pokémon Waves will take players across a vast ocean setting filled with shimmering waters and coastal regions.

The presentation showcased the main playable characters, along with early footage highlighting the scale and atmosphere of the new regions.

A new era for Pokémon RPGs With their exclusive release on Nintendo Switch 2, Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves signal a next-generation leap for the long-running franchise. The games aim to blend traditional Pokémon RPG mechanics with large-scale exploration across dynamic natural environments.

More details about gameplay features, battle systems, and the new Pokédex entries are expected in future updates.

For now, fans can look forward to setting sail—or riding the wind—when Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves launch worldwide in 2027.

What is Pokémon? Pokémon is a Japanese media franchise created by Satoshi Tajiri and developed by Game Freak. It began as a video game series in 1996 and has since grown into one of the world’s biggest entertainment brands.

The franchise includes:

Video games, trading card game, animated TV series and movies, toys, merchandise, and mobile apps.

Pokémon centers on fictional creatures called “Pokémon” that humans catch and train to battle and compete.

What is Pokémon Day? Pokémon Day is celebrated every year on February 27. It marks the anniversary of the original Pokémon Red and Green games’ release in Japan in 1996.