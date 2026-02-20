Pokémon Day 2026 just got bigger—FireRed and LeafGreen coming to Nintendo Switch soon

As fans gear up to celebrate three decades of the Pokémon franchise, The Pokémon Company has announced that the beloved Game Boy Advance classics Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen Version are headed to the Nintendo Switch as digital-only releases.

Release date and availability The titles will launch on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 6:00 a.m. PST, coinciding with Pokémon Day — the annual celebration marking the original 1996 debut of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green in Japan. The games will become playable immediately after the Pokémon Presents presentation scheduled for the same time.

Both titles will be available exclusively via the Nintendo eShop as download-only software, priced at $19.99 each. Pre-orders are currently live in the “Coming Soon” section of the eShop. No physical editions are planned.

Revisiting Kanto with classic features Originally released in 2004 as enhanced remakes of the first-generation titles, FireRed and LeafGreen reintroduced players to the Kanto region with updated visuals, refined mechanics, and additional post-game content such as the Sevii Islands.

According to the announcement, the Nintendo Switch versions will largely preserve the original gameplay experience. While some technical specifications may differ due to hardware changes, the core content remains faithful to the Game Boy Advance releases.

Connectivity and multiplayer One of the biggest changes involves connectivity. On the Game Boy Advance, trading and battling required the Game Link cable or Wireless Adapter. On Nintendo Switch, these features will now function via built-in local wireless communication.

Players will be able to connect with up to four others in the Pokémon Wireless Club, located on the second floor of a Pokémon Center in-game. Through Union Rooms, trainers can trade Pokémon, battle one another, or participate in minigames.

However, online multiplayer will not be supported. All connectivity features are limited to local wireless play.

Additional features and compatibility The games will not require a Nintendo Switch Online membership to purchase or play. They will also support the GameChat feature available on Nintendo Switch 2.

While not included in the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Classics collection, these standalone releases are positioned as special anniversary offerings celebrating 30 years of the franchise. Support for Pokémon HOME is planned for the future, though details have yet to be announced.