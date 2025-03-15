Ponman OTT release: Ponman is a Malayalam dark comedy action movie based on GR Indugopan's novel Naalanchu Cheruppakar. Directed by Jothish Shankar, Ponman was released in theatres on January 30.

The movie garnered critical acclaim for its storytelling and performances and became a fan favourite. Thanks to its OTT debut, those who missed the opportunity to catch the movie on the big screen can now watch it from the comfort of their homes, while fans can relive its captivating story once again.

Check out details about Ponman's highly anticipated OTT debut here:

Ponman OTT release: When and where to watch The Malayalam movie Ponman, based on GR Indugopan’s novel Nalanchu Cheruppakar, is available for digital streaming on Jio Hotstar from March 14.

This much-anticipated entertainer is available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Ponman: Plot The story is set in the coastal town of Kollam in Kerala and delves into the entrenched gold dowry system influencing marriage institutions.

The plot centres on PP Ajesh (Basil Joseph), a jewellery sales agent who provides gold jewellery to brides' families, expecting repayment from the cash gifts received during the wedding.

He lends 25 sovereigns of gold to the family for their daughter's marriage. After the wedding, the family can only repay 13 sovereigns, leading Ajesh to demand the return of the remaining 12.

This situation propels Ajesh into a tense pursuit to reclaim the gold, confronting societal issues related to dowry and the community's value placed on gold.

Ponman: Cast The film stars Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, and Lijomol Jose in the lead roles, with Anand Manmadhan and Deepak Parambol also playing key characters.

Ponman Twitter reviews: Ponman has received positive reviews from social media users who saw the movie. It has been dubbed as the “career-best performance” of Basil Joseph.

“A gripping ego clash drama packed with powerful performances. The screenplay is razor-sharp, keeping us hooked from start to finish. The dialogues hit hard. The biggest highlight is Basil Joseph’s performance absolutely outstanding and his career-best,” a user said.