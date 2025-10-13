Pooja Hegde birthday: From net worth to top movies of one of the highest-paid South Indian actresses

Deva actress Pooja Hegde is celebrating her 35th birthday today. As she celebrates the occasion lets dive into her net worth and top movies of one of the highest-paid actresses of South Indian cinema.

The 35-year-old actress posted several photos and videos of her Birthday celebrations on October 13. The caption to the Instagram post states, “Birthday celebrations begin with a little bit of work and a whole lotta love.”

Pooja Hegde net worth One of the most highly paid actresses in tinseltown, Pooja Hegde’s income flow can be primarily attributed to her movies. Bedies starring in movies, she earns revenue from brand endorsements and public appearance, according to BollywoodLife. Boasting a mammoth 27.7 million followers on Instgaram, she reportedly charges around ₹40 lakh for her brand endorsements. The Housefull 4 actress' net worth as of early 2025 stands at ₹50 crore with ₹50 lakh monthly income flow.

Pooja Hegde's assets and luxury car collection Pooja Hegde owns a sprawling 4000 square feet house in Mumbai worth ₹45 crore and another 3-bhk sea-facing apartment in Bandra worth ₹6 crore, according to ETimes and Lifestyle Asia reports. Besides this, the Cirkus actress owns a beautiful property in Hyderabad worth ₹4 crore.

She boasts a stellar luxury car collection, ranging from Jaguar worth ₹60 lakh to a Porsche Cayenne worth 2 crore. She also owns an Audi Q7 worth ₹80 lakh and a Range Rover worth ₹4 crore.

Pooja Hegde's top movies Pooja Hegde's made a debut in the film industry with Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi in 2012. She ventured into Telugu cinema in 2014 and starred opposite Naga Chaitanya in the romantic comedy Oka Laila Kosam. He next widely acclaimed film was Srikanth Addala's Mukunda, in which she starred opposite Varun Tej. According to Pooja Hegde, "Gopikamma" song marked a major breakthrough in her career.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 in Ashutosh Gowariker's period film Mohenjo Daro as the female lead opposite Hrithik Roshan. One of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2017 was Pooja Hegde's Telugu action comedy DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham. She also starred in period action Rangasthalam, fantasy action Saakshyam, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Maharshi, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Housefull 4, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Most Eligible Bachelor, Radhe Shyam, Beast, Cirkus, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, deva and Retro.

Pooja Hegde's upcoming movies She will be next seen in Jana Nayagan with Vijay. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai project is also in process, in which she will star alongside Varun Dhawan. In addition to this, she will star opposite Dulquer Salmaan in romantic film DQ41 and in Kanchana film series sequel Kanchana 4 co-starring Raghava Lawrence.