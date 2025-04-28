Pooja Hegde remembers her grandmother as she wears a 70-year-old saree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Actor Pooja Hegde took a trip down memory lane as she picked up a very special saree from her vintage closet.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the actress posted a series of pictures as she posed in a beautiful 70-year-old green Kanjivaram saree. The actress, who looked stunning in traditional wear, paired the saree with a matching blouse.

Along with the pictures, the actress added a caption that read, "From the vintage closet, a 70-YEAR-OLD stunning saree... It took me back to the images of my beautiful Ajji (grandma) in her Kanjivarams going about her day, the fresh smell of mallige in the house before getting ready to go for a wedding, and the aromas of the wet Mangalore mud after the first rains... Oh, the beauty in the simplest things."

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will next be seen in Retro alongside Suriya.

The film also stars Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj. Shriya Saran is also set to make a special cameo.

On Christmas last year, the makers released the teaser for Retro, which offered glimpses of its emotional and action-packed storyline. The teaser opens in the picturesque ghats of Varanasi, showing a beautiful moment between Suriya and Pooja Hegde's characters. In the scene, Pooja ties a sacred thread on Suriya's wrist as he pledges to leave behind a violent past and embrace love.