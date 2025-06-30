Poonam Dhillon recalls how Rishi Kapoor could sing sad songs with a smile

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Late actor Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020, but he continues to live on in our hearts, memories and the pages of Indian cinema's history through his magnificent work and charming personality.

In an interview with ANI, veteran actress Poonam Dhillon took a stroll down memory lane, recalling her collaboration with Rishi Kapoor on yesteryear's films.

While looking back at her work with Rishi Kapoor, Poonam highlighted how "Chintu" (Rishi Kapoor's nickname) added special magic to film songs in his special ways.

She shared, "I've learnt a lot from him (Rishi Kapoor). I think Rishi Kapoor was probably the only actor who could sing a sad song with a smile. And later, when I saw a lot of Raj Kapoor films, I found out that Raj uncle (Raj Kapoor) also used to (lip sync the songs similarly)...those were unhappy songs, but he would have a smile on his face and the tragedy was still there."

"It wasn't as if you're smiling and it's a happy smile. It was a sad smile, you know. So Rishi Kapoor had that quality that he could make you feel absolutely emotional just by a look and the way he sang songs. He used to look so endearing when he would be singing songs," Poonam added.

During the interview, Poonam also recalled the Kapoor family's warm hospitality, sharing a funny anecdote from her dining experience at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's house.

"The whole unit used to be pampered by the Kapoors' food. I remember I did one film with RK Banner, I mean, we were more interested in knowing what's there for lunch than the shooting. Raj uncle would be there in his cottage. And we did a lot of shooting in the RK studio. Be it Raj uncle or Dabboo (Randhir Kapoor) or Chintu (Rishi Kapoor), they treated everyone to warm hospitality. Proper Punjabi khana...I don't think they would ever serve pizzas in their house," she quipped.

"They make a lot of effort. I remember that after late evening, even their eating manners would change. So I remember going to Rishiji's house, Neetu had made a plate for him and me. And I'm saying, 'Neetu, don't put so much dal. I'm not going to eat so much dal.' Chintu says, 'don't worry, I'll take.' And with his hand, he's taken the dal and put it on his plate. I said, 'Chintu, what are you doing? Who takes dal with their hand?' But, you know, so they were like that. Very informal," Poonam reminisced.

Poonam and Rishi Kapoor were a popular pair in the eighties. They had worked together in films such as Zamana, Biwi O Biwi, Ek Chadar Maili Si, and Yeh Vaada Raha. (ANI)