Poonam Pandey no more part of Delhi Ramlila: Organisers drop actess amid controversy

Poonam Pandey will not play Mandodari in the Ramlila organised by the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee at Red Fort, Delhi. The committee announced this change at a press conference on September 23.

The Ramlila committee faced repeated objections from different groups. After detailed discussions, members unanimously decided that another artiste will perform the role of Ravana’s wife this year.

“Poonam Pandey had initially agreed to portray Mandodari at the committee’s invitation. However, after her name was announced, several institutions and groups raised objections, which, according to the committee, could hinder the core purpose of the Ramlila — to spread the message of Lord Shri Ram to society,” the committee said in an official statement.

The actor earlier expressed her happiness at having been selected for the part. She said she would fast for all days of Navratri 2025 so that she would be more “cleansed” physically and mentally.

“Jai Shree Ram. Milte hain Ramlila mein (Let’s meet at the Ramlila),” she said.

While the Ramlila enactment started on September 22, Poonam Pandey's role was supposed to take place on September 29-30.

Controversy broke out after the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee in Delhi signed Pandey to play Mandodari, Ravana’s wife. The BJP and the VHP objected.

The matter became political when Delhi BJP media cell head Praveen Shankar Kapoor urged the organisers to drop the model-actress.

"Pandey has not only been off the screen for years but is also known for controversies over her photos and videos on social media," PTI quoted Kapoor as saying.

Earlier, VHP Delhi secretary Surendra Gupta also voiced strong opposition to her casting in the Ramleela.

Poonam Pandey controversies Poonam Pandey is well known for her controversial image. She first gained national attention in 2011 after promising to strip if India won the Cricket World Cup. She later called it a “publicity stunt” and did not actually strip after India’s win.

She made her Bollywood debut with Nasha (2013), an erotic drama. Since then, she has appeared in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films.

Over the years, she has faced criticism for provocative photos, adult content and publicity stunts. She creates erotic content on her own platforms. She is also an OnlyFans star.