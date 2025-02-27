Poonam Pandey, Rakhi Sawant’s surprise cameo with Sohum Shah in Crazxy leaves internet amazed: ‘Iska BTS chahiye’

Rakhi Sawant and Poonam Pandey surprised internet with their recent collaboration with actor Sohum Shah. They featured in a new song, titled Goli Maar Bheje Mein from Sohum's crime-thriller Crazxy. The film is set to release on Friday.

The song captures the fun and energetic vibe of the movie. Featuring the trio, the song is a recreation of Goli Maar Bheje Mein song from 1998 film Satya.

The music video begins with Rakhi taking over Abhimanyu aka Sohum's car at gunpoint as he steps out with a bag full of cash worth ₹5 crore. Things take a turn when she loses control of her weapon and creates a hilarious situation. Amid the chaos, Rakhi and Abhimanyu crash into Poonam, leading to another twist.

Following a series of hilarious jabs at each other, Rakhi Sawant and Poonam Pandey finally abduct Sohum. Sharing the video on social media, the makers of the film wrote, “The CRAZXY-IEST CROSSOVER for the CRAZXY-EST SONG! #Crazxy In Cinemas This Friday (28th February).”

Reacting to the hilarious video, a fan wrote in the comment section, “We weren't expecting Special Forces.” “The crossover we didn’t know we needed,” added another. One more commented, “Iska toh behind the scenes bhi bana na chaiye (you should make a behind-the-scene video of this).”

Someone also said, “Crazy to the next level.”

Crazxy Crazxy is directed by Girish Kohli. It revolves around the story of Dr Abhimanyu Sood (played by Sohum Shah), who races against time to rescue his kidnapped daughter.

Talking about the film, Sohum had recently revealed that the team took eight years to get the film up for a release.

"He didn't come to me asking to produce the film. He liked my work in Tumbbad. I really liked the script of Crazxy which came to me in 2019 and thought I will be able to pull it off but I will also produce it. We thought studios would come to us after the success of Tumbbad but they did not give us any money. Things got even more delayed because of Covid. Finally, I did some ‘jugaad’ and we started working on the film in 2022. The circle of Crazxy is finally complete after eight years," the actor who is also producing the film told PTI.