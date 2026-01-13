Poovanthis earthen pot artisans pace up to meet Pongal rush amid soil shortage

Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 13 (ANI): Amid the festivities of Thai Pongal - one of the most vibrant cultural festivals in the state, artisans in the Poovanthi village of Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, have been working at a brisk pace to produce earthen pots.

These pots are known for their exceptional strength and durability against the fine sand from the Vaigai River. Artisans expertly blend this sand with alluvial soil from local water bodies (kanmais) in precise proportions, shaping them into sturdy vessels perfect for the festivities.

One of the artisans, Ganesan, who has been making earthen pots for a long time, told ANI, "Even though there's high demand for pots in these times, we can't get the soil needed to make them. So, for places that used to order a thousand Pongal pots, we're now supplying only 300. We can only send limited quantities to those demanding more. Due to heavy rains in October and November, we couldn't make pots; we produce them in large numbers only during the sunny seasons, tailoring output to the season. From October to December, we focus on pots, followed by Sami items like fire pits in the next months. During the summer, we make pots for drinking water. Similarly, we make Karthigai lamps before that month. This way, we craft Tamil traditional items according to the time of year. Therefore, I request the government to grant us full freedom and permission for soil access."

Another artisan, Balu, added, "I've been making pots for 40 years; I'm turning 65. I used to make them in Manamadurai, but now I do it here in Poovanthi. I create various clay products and will continue doing so. I urge the public to buy earthen pots with enthusiasm."

Likewise, Chitra explained how their younger generations have started losing interest in the profession due to the limited quantities and unsteady access to soil.

"If arrangements are made to provide soil, we can sustain this craft ongoing," she added.

This comes at a time when large quantities of agricultural produce have been brought to the Thoothukudi market area for sale from several districts.

Essential items for Pongal celebrations, such as coconuts, banana bunches, banana leaves, sugarcane, palmyra tubers, turmeric roots, and other agricultural products, have flooded the market, driving brisk trade.