Post Malone reveals new album is on the way at Coachella: ‘Made probably 35 songs’

Singer, rapper Post Malone has announced that a new album is underworks currently. The confirmation came from Billboard right before his Coachella set. The singer said he had recorded around 35 songs.

Post Malone's new album Talking about it, he said, “It's just a matter of which one's rock and which one's sock.”

Malone's last release was the hit country album F-1 Trillion. Released less than a year ago, the album featured songs like I Had Some Help with Morgan Wallen, What Don't Belong To Me, Right About You and Yours. He collaborated with singers including Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw and Lainey Wilson for the rest of the album songs.

The Sunflower singer said he has already taken two trips to Nashville for the project and has “made probably 35 songs.”

"We just sit and f—ing talk and make songs. And so I'm pretty excited for the new record already," he also said about writing sessions with artists like Ernest, Hardy, and Thomas Rhett, confirming his upcoming album will touch upon country music.

Malone who is currently working with scratch vocals, shared that his band has already cut a bunch of songs. “and they’re f—ing killing it… I sit there and listen to these songs, and I usually hate listening to my music, but listening to the band play, I get so excited," he praised them.

Post Malone at Coachella 2025 When asked whether he will perform any new music during his Coachella set, he said, “Absolutely not.”

During the interview, Post Malone also shared that he once said in an interview that he would make a country album at 30. He ended up doing it at 29, so he believes the decision came naturally to him.

With the news of his next album, Post Malone is maintaining the streak by releasing one album in a year since 2022. He said he hopes to releasing music ‘very very’ soon.

The singer would be heading back to the studio right after Coachella for his upcoming music.