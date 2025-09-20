Post Malone to headline first solo India concert in Guwahati on THIS date

Global music star Post Malone will perform his first solo headline concert in India this December, with a one-night-only show in Guwahati, Assam.

Post Malone to perform in India The concert, produced by BookMyShow Live in collaboration with Live Nation and the Government of Assam, will take place on December 8, 2025 at Khanapara Veterinary Ground. It will also mark the artist’s first stadium performance in the region.

Tickets for the Guwahati event will go on sale exclusively on BookMyShow from 12 p.m. IST today i.e., September 20.

The Northeast is becoming an increasingly important hub for live entertainment in India, with audiences known for their strong connection to music. BookMyShow reports a sharp rise in events across tier-2 cities, with the Northeast leading the growth.

Earlier this year, the company signed an agreement with the Government of Assam to expand the state’s live entertainment industry. Post Malone’s upcoming show is the first milestone of this partnership.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events at BookMyShow, said: “Post Malone represents the very best of contemporary global music, an artist whose unique sound and persona resonate with millions across the world. To bring him exclusively to Guwahati is to open a powerful new chapter for live music in the Northeast.”

Padmapani Bora, Managing Director of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation, added: “As a landmark initiative in this direction, we are proud to welcome Post Malone, one of the world’s most celebrated artists, for his first and only performance in India. His show is a testament to how India’s live entertainment landscape is rapidly expanding, with Assam emerging as an important contributor to this growth.”

