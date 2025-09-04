Prabhas cheers for 'Sweety' Anushka Shettys Ghaati, finds new trailer 'intense, intriguing'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): Anushka Shetty's much-awaited film, 'Ghaati', is all set to hit theatres on Friday, September 5.

Ahead of the film's opening, the makers have dropped a release glimpse, showing Anushka Shetty in a fierce avatar. The video also got a shout-out from the actor's 'Baahubali' co-star.

Prabhas took to his Instagram story and heaped praise on the trailer and Anushka's performance.

"#Ghaati Release Trailer looks intense and intriguing...Can't wait to see you in this powerful role Sweety. Best wishes to the entire team!!!" Prabhas wrote.

Written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, 'Ghaati' features Anushka Shetty in the lead role alongside Vikram Prabhu.

The film is produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under the banner of First Frame Entertainments.

The official trailer for 'Ghaati' was unveiled last month, setting the tone for a gritty saga amid the mountains. It opens to show the journey of two cannabis couriers who appear to rise above a powerful drug mafia.

Anushka Shetty, as the female protagonist, takes charge as she stands against the oppressors, delivering some intense action sequences.

The trailer smoothly blends the actor's combat skills with a romantic charm alongside Vikram Prabhu.

It is worth mentioning that the film was long delayed due to pending post-production work.

"Cinema is a living river.. sometimes it rushes forward, sometimes it pauses to gather depth. Ghaati is not just a film; it's a mountain echo, a wild breeze, a story carved from stone and soil. To honour every frame, every breath, we have chosen to hold its flight a little longer in our embrace," the makers said in a July statement.

On the other hand, Prabhas, who was last seen in Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' has back-to-back projects in the pipeline, including 'The Raja Saab' and a historical fiction with Hanu Raghavapudi.

