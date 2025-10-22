Prabhas fans guess name of his new film with Hanu Raghavapudi - Is it ‘Fauzi’?

Mythri Movie Makers, the producer of Prabhas' upcoming project, has just released a highly anticipated poster for the period action movie, leaving a major suspense.

The makers said that the title of the movie, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, will be revealed on Thursday, October 23. “Decrypts Z tomorrow,” read the teaser poster.

However, eager fans on social media have had a busy morning as they tried to decode the hidden details in the poster to uncover the title and the plot of the movie.

‘Fauzi’ and not Fauji So far, the fans are convinced that Prabhas' movie is titled ‘Fauzi’ and not Fauji. Why? Because the fans have reportedly noticed the letter ‘z’ featuring prominently in both posters of the movie released on Tuesday.

This new speculation stems from a previous rumour that Prabhas and Hanu’s film is titled Fauji. Now, with fans noticing ‘z’ more prominently, they believe that the official title of the movie will be Fauzi.

Social media users have also been citing the movie's costume designer, Sheetal Iqbal Sharma, for confirming their speculations. Sharing a screenshot of his Instagram profile, netizens pointed to a highlight titled “Fauzi”.

What do we know about Prabhas’ upcoming film? The first poster of Prabhas and Hanu's movie, featuring guns and ‘Operation Z’, revealed that it is set in wartime. The latest poster states that the movie is set in 1940s colonial India.

Some fans speculate that Operation Z refers to the Japanese WWII bomber project, which was similar to the Nazi German Amerikabomber project.

Fans even brainstormed the idea that Prabhas might play a double agent who eventually sees the light. “Karna, who is on the side of the Pandavas. It indicates that at the beginning, Prabhas will be a soldier working for the British and killing his own countrymen.”

Another thought, “So, probably a double agent characterisation in the veins of Karna (who was not one), who finds out the atrocities of the empire to be too much and rebels against them?”

With a few netizens decoding the Sanskrit text on the poster, and said, “He is the Pardha who conquered the Padmavyuha, which is a reference to Arjuna from the Mahabharata, which States Impossible Challenges the Character is up against.”

“I think it might be related/linked with SC Bose,” added another user.