Prabhas’ first single ‘Rebel Saab’ from The Raja Saab out — Internet says ‘full swagger mode’

Prabhas has returned in his signature mass avatar and fans are loving every bit of it. The first song from The Raja Saab, titled Rebel Saab, released on Sunday and has already set off massive celebrations among the star’s fanbase.

The launch took place at Hyderabad’s Vimal Theatre, where fans turned the event into a full-blown party — dancing, waving flags, and cheering along as Prabhas lit up the big screen. The energy inside and outside the theatre reflected the excitement around the actor’s comeback to high-powered commercial entertainment.

Director Maruthi, along with producers TG Vishwa Prasad, Vivek Kuchibotla, Ishan Saksena and the film’s cinematographer, attended the event to mark the big musical kick-off.

Fans react: “Prabhas is back” The track, scored by Thaman S, blends pulsating beats with a vibrant visual style, while also nodding to Prabhas’ earlier fan-favourite roles — a nostalgia hit for “Rebel Star” loyalists.

Fans took to social media to share their early reactions:

“Prabhas back in full swagger mode! #RebelSaab looks like a mass banger… everything screaming blockbuster already.”

“Vintage Prabhas swagger is back! The energy is electric!”

“The vibes are immaculate — powerful beats and a catchy hook.”

Music composer Thaman S called the track a tribute to Prabhas’ screen persona, saying he wanted an anthem that matched the actor’s “aura, swag and mass pulse” while keeping the essence of The Raja Saab intact.

More about The Raja Saab Directed and written by Maruthi, the film stars Prabhas alongside Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani. The entertainer is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.

The Raja Saab is set to hit theatres on January 9, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, catering to a nationwide audience.