Prabhas’ next film Fauzi controversy explained: Netizens upset on Subhas Chandra Bose’s praising actor’s character

Prabhas’ upcoming period action film Fauzi has drawn criticism even before its theatrical release, with a section of viewers questioning how it uses one of India’s most revered freedom fighters to introduce its fictional protagonist.

Why is Prabhas’ Fauzi facing backlash? Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauzi was expected to introduce audiences to a period spy story set against India’s struggle for independence. Instead, its first teaser has sparked an online debate, with viewers questioning why one of the country’s most prominent freedom fighters appears to spend so much of a conversation with Adolf Hitler praising the film’s fictional hero.

Released on 23 October to mark Prabhas’ 47th birthday, the teaser opens in Berlin during the Second World War, with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose meeting the German dictator. While the historical meeting did take place, the dialogue shown in the film is fictionalised.

Bose discusses an Indian spy, played by Prabhas, describing his capabilities and the trouble he has caused the British. The conversation also refers to the spy’s code, inspired by the Bhagavad Gita, before the teaser shifts towards action sequences featuring the actor as a rebel soldier.

The intention appears to be to establish Prabhas’ character as an extraordinary figure operating behind enemy lines. For some viewers, however, the extended praise does the opposite, drawing attention away from the historical figure and towards the film’s effort to build up its protagonist.

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What are netizens saying? A section of viewers on X has criticised the scene as an inappropriate use of Bose’s legacy to elevate a fictional character. One user objected to the portrayal of Netaji in what they described as a “cringe conversation with Hitler”, while also questioning Prabhas’ appearance and the decision to present smoking as part of his character’s tough image.

Another viewer wrote, “Bollywood SPY Dhurandhar - Even when he was almost dying, his identity kept as a secret and Ajay Sanyal brought him back to his country. Tollywood SPY Fauzi - Subhash chandra bose is giving hyper dialogue elevation about a Spy and revealing his location to hitler (sic).”

A third person wrote, "Why does subash chandra bose in fauzi teaser sound like "saaarrrrr we aar indians saaarr you don't know saaarrrr one guy is there saaarrrrr very rebel saaarrrrrr you don't know bhagavad gita saarrrrrrr (sic)"

A fourth user commented, “1. Portraying Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a cringe conversation with Hitler is downright disrespectful. 2. Since when did smoking make a soldier look badass? Prabhas looks more like a local goon than a trained soldier. 3. Prabhas looks more like an ageing uncle than a soldier. 4. Another disaster loading after Raja Saab for Uncle Prabhas (sic).”

The dialogue itself has also become a talking point. Some users mocked the way Bose speaks about the spy, while others questioned whether the scene’s dramatic treatment felt convincing.

These are audience reactions on social media, not reviews from professional film critics. They also do not represent every viewer. Some fans have welcomed Prabhas’ look and the film’s period setting, praising the glimpse of the actor as a rebel soldier.

What is Fauzi about? Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is a period action drama in which Prabhas plays an Indian spy fighting British rule. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on 19 March 2027.

At the centre of the backlash is a question of balance. Historical fiction can reimagine events and introduce fictional characters into real settings. But when a revered figure such as Bose is used primarily to praise a film’s hero, audiences may expect the scene to offer more than a prolonged introduction.