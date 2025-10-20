Prabhas' next film: Makers tease pre-look from Hanu Raghavapudi's upcoming with Baahubali star

Actor Prabhas is gearing up for the theatrical release of his much-awaited film, The Raja Saab. The film is scheduled to premiere on the occasion of Sankranthi 2026. Not just Raja Saab, Prabhas also has yet another film lined up in the pipeline. He will be collaborating with filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi, who is best known for Sita Ramam.

Prabhas' Fauji pre-look poster On Monday, the makers of Prabhas and Raghavapudi's film treated fans to a surprise announcement on Diwali 2025 on X, formerly Twitter.

The team dropped a pre-look poster featuring Prabhas from the upcoming film, which is rumoured to be titled Fauji.

The pre-look poster features a silhouette of Prabhas, who will seemingly don the uniform and essay the role of a soldier this time. While the actor's face wasn't revealed, a number of guns were surrounding him, hinting towards the storyline.

The poster read: “A battalion who stands alone.”

See post:

Reportedly, the film is set against the pre-Independence era.

When will Fauji first look release? The production house shared that the title and the first look of the film will be revealed on 22 October.

The post read: "पद्मव्यूह विजयी पार्थः ---------------------- #PrabhasHanu DECRYPTION BEGINS ON 22.10.25 Happy Diwali ."

Netizens react to Fauji pre-look Reacting to the poster, fans have shared their excitement in the comment section.

A user wrote, “Waiting for the movie.”

“Fuji is coming,” added another.

One more wrote, “I am expecting great composition from @Composer_Vishal garu.”

“Indian cinema industry will witness the peak one more time and its again by #REBELSTAR,” predicted yet another fan.

Someone also wrote, “What a concept poster.”

Meet the cast of Hanu Raghavapudi and Prabhas' film While Prabhas has been introduced as the rebel star in the caption, the post also revealed the cast. It will star Imanvi in the lead alongside the Baahubalistar.

The film marks Imanvi's debut in the industry.

Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada and Anupam Kher are to be a part of the film as well.

The film music is helmed by Vishal Chandrashekhar, who previously worked on Sita Ramam. While cinematography of the film will be handled by Sudeep Chatterjee, editing will be done by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Fauji is rumoured to release in August 2026. However, the makers are yet to confirm these speculations.

Prabhas' last release was Kalki 2898 AD by Nag Ashwin. While he made a cameo appearance in Kannappa, he also lent his voice and narrated Mirai. His last release in theatres was the combined re-release version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

