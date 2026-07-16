Prabhas shares new Fauzi poster, confirms worldwide theatrical release on…

Prabhas has ended months of speculation over the release of his upcoming film Fauzi. The actor unveiled a striking new poster from the film on Wednesday and confirmed that it will be released in cinemas worldwide on December 3, 2026.

Sharing the poster on his social media accounts, Prabhas wrote, “अज्ञातपर्व ENDS. Fauzi on 3rd DEC 2026.” The announcement quickly drew attention online, with fans praising the actor's new look and the scale of the film.

Blood-soaked poster hints at war drama The newly released poster shows Prabhas in a blood-soaked avatar, sitting on a rock with several lifeless bodies around him while holding a gun. Carrying the tagline, “A Battalion Who Fights Alone,” the poster suggests that Fauzi will be an action-packed war drama centred on sacrifice and rebellion.

Production house Mythri Movie Makers also shared the poster while confirming the release date. The makers wrote, “अज्ञातपर्व ENDS. THE REBELLION BEGINS. #Fauzi GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 3rd DECEMBER 2026. #FauziOnDec3.”

Period drama set before Independence Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is reportedly set in pre-Independence India. The film is expected to combine history, patriotism, romance and action, with Prabhas playing a character caught in a turbulent period.

The film also stars Imanvi in the lead female role. Veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada are part of the cast, adding further star power to the project.

Fans praise Prabhas' new avatar The latest poster has further raised expectations for the film, with many fans applauding Prabhas' commanding screen presence and the visual scale of the project.

Social media was flooded with reactions soon after the poster was released. One fan wrote, “India’s biggest superstar for a reason,” while another commented, “Ready to blast soon…”

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Fauzi is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films. It is being described as the production house's biggest project so far.