Prabhas' The Raja Saab: Sanjay Dutt's first look out on his birthday, netizens react

Actor Prabhas is gearing up for his new avatar in his upcoming film, The Raja Saab. After unveiling his first look, the makers treated fans to a new poster on Tuesday. They dropped Sanjay Dutt's first look from the film on his birthday.

Sanjay Dutt's first look from The Raja Saab Sanjay Dutt turned 66. On his special day, The Raja Saab film team shared the birthday boy's look to wish him on social media.

Promising a terrifying version of Sanjay Dutt, the makers wrote, "Team #TheRajaSaab wishes the Powerhouse and versatile Sanju Baba - @DuttSanjay a very Happy Birthday. Get ready to witness a terrifying presence that will shake you to the core this Dec 5th in cinemas (sic)."

In the poster, Sanjay Dutt sports a rugged, aged look never seen before. He’s seen with long grey locks and a timeworn expression. He posed against an eerie backdrop featuring layers of dust, cracked walls, and spiderwebs in an abandoned, haunted atmosphere.

His look sets the tone of his sinister character in the film.

Internet reacts to Sanjay Dutt's The Raja Saab poster Reacting to the look, netizens have shared their excitement for the film. In the comment section, a user wrote, “Zabardast.” “1000 cr loading,” another user predicted the fate of the film.

Someone commented, “Happy Birthday @duttsanjay Sanju Baba can't wait for ur screen presence & swag in @rajasaabmovie.”

Yet another called Sanjay Dutt's look ‘top notch’ in the comments.

About The Raja Saab The Raja Saab is touted to be a horror comedy film. It is written and directed by Maruthi.

Apart from Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Nayanthara, and Kiara Advani.

It marks Malavika's Telugu debut.

The film was initially set for its release on 10 April. Later, the release was postponed. It will hit the big screens on 5 December.

The Raja Saab will clash with Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's much-anticipated film, Dhurandhar.

Interestingly, Sanjay Dutt is a part of both films.

Talking about it, Sanjay told the media at a release event: “It’s amazing. Two different kinds of roles I’m playing. ‘Dhurandhar’ is different, and ‘The Raja Saab’ is different. I don’t want the films to clash, and I hope they don’t. Every film has its own journey.