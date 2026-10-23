Prabhas turns 47: Take a look at Fauzi actor's massive wealth of ₹241 crores, including lavish bungalow in Hyderabad

Pan-India actor Prabhas turns a year older on Friday. Fans and celebrities have shared warm birthday wishes for him on the internet. On his 47th birthday, let's take a look at Prabhas' alleged wealth of ₹241 crore as of 2025.
Times of India reported Prabhas estimated net worth to be ₹241 crore, citing Forbes India. His financial portfolio is built through blockbuster film remuneration, real estate holdings, and production ventures.
Reportedly, he earns around ₹150 crore per film. However, it was slashed down to ₹100 crore for his last release, The Raja Saab, which performed below expectations at the box office.
Prabhas, whose full name is Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju, made his film debut in 2002. His first film was an action entertainer, Eshwar. He went on to star in a variety of genres with films like Chatrapathi, Chakram, Billa, Mr Perfect, Mirchi, Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar’ and more. His breakthrough came with SS Rajamouli's blockbuster films, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The films popularised the concept of pan-India release, launching Prabhas as the ultimate pan-India star.
Film tracker Sacnilk reported that Prabhas is the only actor in India to have six films with a global lifetime earning of more than ₹100 crore.
He is also the first Indian actor to star in two multi-lingual, pan-Indian films which surpassed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide.
Besides acting, he is also associated with the production house UV Creations.
Prabhas lives in a luxurious villa in Hyderabad's upscale neighbourhood, Jubilee Hills. The property is reportedly valued at approximately ₹60 crore, featuring a swimming pool, private gym and a spacious garden.
He also reportedly owns a farmhouse in a sprawling estate in his hometown, Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. If reports are true, he also owns a Mumbai apartment worth at ₹10 crore besides a hill-view villa in the Italian countryside.
The actor also owns a fleet of luxury cars, as per the Times of India publication. Reportedly, he owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom worth ₹10 crore, a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster worth ₹6 crore, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth ₹2 crore, a Range Rover Sport worth ₹1 crore, a Jaguar XJL worth ₹1 crore, and an Audi A6 worth R. 6 lakh. However, Live Mint couldn't verify the claims.
Prabhas will be next seen in three upcoming films, including Fauzi and Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2. He is also a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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