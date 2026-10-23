Prabhas turns 47: Take a look at Fauzi actor's massive wealth of ₹241 crores, including lavish bungalow in Hyderabad

Pan-India actor Prabhas turns a year older on Friday. Fans and celebrities have shared warm birthday wishes for him on the internet. On his 47th birthday, let's take a look at Prabhas' alleged wealth of ₹241 crore as of 2025.
Times of India reported Prabhas estimated net worth to be ₹241 crore, citing Forbes India. His financial portfolio is built through blockbuster film remuneration, real estate holdings, and production ventures.
Reportedly, he earns around ₹150 crore per film. However, it was slashed down to ₹100 crore for his last release, The Raja Saab, which performed below expectations at the box office.
Prabhas, whose full name is Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju, made his film debut in 2002. His first film was an action entertainer, Eshwar. He went on to star in a variety of genres with films like Chatrapathi, Chakram, Billa, Mr Perfect, Mirchi, Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar’ and more. His breakthrough came with SS Rajamouli's blockbuster films, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The films popularised the concept of pan-India release, launching Prabhas as the ultimate pan-India star.
Film tracker Sacnilk reported that Prabhas is the only actor in India to have six films with a global lifetime earning of more than ₹100 crore.
He is also the first Indian actor to star in two multi-lingual, pan-Indian films which surpassed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide.
Besides acting, he is also associated with the production house UV Creations.
Prabhas lives in a luxurious villa in Hyderabad's upscale neighbourhood, Jubilee Hills. The property is reportedly valued at approximately ₹60 crore, featuring a swimming pool, private gym and a spacious garden.
He also reportedly owns a farmhouse in a sprawling estate in his hometown, Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. If reports are true, he also owns a Mumbai apartment worth at ₹10 crore besides a hill-view villa in the Italian countryside.
The actor also owns a fleet of luxury cars, as per the Times of India publication. Reportedly, he owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom worth ₹10 crore, a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster worth ₹6 crore, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth ₹2 crore, a Range Rover Sport worth ₹1 crore, a Jaguar XJL worth ₹1 crore, and an Audi A6 worth R. 6 lakh. However, Live Mint couldn't verify the claims.
Prabhas will be next seen in three upcoming films, including Fauzi and Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2. He is also a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.