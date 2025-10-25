Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dude’ crosses ₹100 crore worldwide, dominates Tamil box office

Pradeep Ranganathan’s latest romantic comedy Dude has officially joined the ₹100 crore club worldwide, cementing its place as one of the most successful Tamil releases of the Diwali season.

Pradeep Rangnathan's Dude crosses ₹ 100 crore worldwide Starring Ranganathan himself alongside Mamitha Baiju, the film has generated significant excitement among audiences, thanks to its blend of humour, romance, and relatable storytelling. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Dude has been performing strongly in theatres, signalling both critical and commercial appeal.

A post on the production house’s X handle celebrated the milestone, stating, “DUDE continues his blockbuster run at the cinemas. #DUDE collects a gross of over 100 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 6 days (sic).”

Dude Box Office Collection According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has already amassed ₹55.3 crore from the domestic market alone as of Thursday evening.

This rapid success has also seen Dude surpass the lifetime collection of Ranganathan’s acting debut Love Today, which grossed ₹83.55 crore globally, though it is still short of his previous hit Dragon, which earned ₹150.53 crore worldwide.

Dude has emerged as a standout performer among its Diwali contemporaries. It was released alongside Dhruv Vikram’s sports drama Bison and Harish Kalyan’s action film Diesel. While Bison continues to gain momentum through strong reviews, accumulating ₹26.20 crore domestically in its first week, Diesel has struggled, collecting only ₹2.53 crore.

Against this competitive landscape, Dude’s appeal lies in its engaging narrative and relatable performances, particularly the chemistry between Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju.

More about Dude The film also features veteran actors Sarath Kumar and Neha Shetty in pivotal roles, further bolstering its star power. Mythri Movie Makers’ confidence in the project is clearly reflected in its box office results, which underscore the film’s resonance with audiences across regions.

With Dude continuing its theatrical run, the romantic comedy shows every sign of sustaining its momentum and potentially closing in on the ₹150 crore mark if it maintains its current trajectory.

For Pradeep Ranganathan, this is another demonstration of his growing influence in Tamil cinema, balancing acting, writing, and directing, while consistently connecting with audiences at the box office.