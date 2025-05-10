Pradeep Ranganathan stuns in first look from Dude, makers announce release date

Advertisement

On Saturday, Mythri Movie Makers announced the title of actor Pradeep Ranganathan's upcoming film. Titled Dude, the film was tentatively called PR 04. The production house dropped the first look of the actor from the film and announced its release date.

Pradeep Ranganathan's first look from Dude In the first look image, Pradeep sported a rugged look with bruise marks on his face. Sporting an unbuttoned shirt, he posed with a yellow sacred thread tied around his palms as he threw a punch at the camera, hinting at his character in the film.

The film will release on Diwali this year.

Mythri Movie Makers on their official X handle wrote, “Make way for the 'DUDE', coming to entertain you all BIG TIME #PR04 is #DUDE All set for a MASSIVE DIWALI 2025 RELEASE.”

PR04 titled Dude Dude is helmed by Keerthiswaran, who is marking his directorial debut. He previously assisted filmmaker Parasakthi director Sudha Kongara.

The film also stars Mamitha Baiju in the lead role. R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon and Rohin also feature in key roles.

Tamil music director Sai Abhyankkar has scored the music of the film.

The makers also introduced the entire film team and added, "In Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi. Staring ‘The Sensational’ @pradeeponelife Written and directed by @Keerthiswaran_ A @SaiAbhyankkar musical Produced by @MythriOfficial #MythriTamil02 #DUDEMovie ‘Supreme Star’ @realsarathkumar ‘The Heartthrob’ @_mamithabaiju @hridhuharoon @Rohinimolleti @dravid_selvam @nikethbommi @LathaMadhu4 @PoornimaRamasw1 @barathvikraman @prosathish @SureshChandraa @UrsVamsiShekar @thinkmusicindia."

Dude marks Mythri's second Tamil production. Previously, the banner had backed superstar Ajith Kumar’s hit Good Bad Ugly, which earned ₹200 crore at the box office and went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.

Pradeep Ranganathan starts filming Dude In March, the makers officially announced the launch of Pradeep Ranganathan's PR 04 as the film hit the shooting floors. It was marked by a pooja ceremony.

Sharing pictures from the day, the makers had updated fans, “Beginning the BANGER OF A PROJECT on an auspicious note Clicks from the Pooja Ceremony of #PR04 Watch the highlights from the Pooja Ceremony. Don't miss the #FirstShot Boom at the end.”

“Shooting in progress,” they also confirmed.

Meanwhile, Dude will be Pradeep Ranganathan's fourth film as an actor. He was last seen in the Tamil film Dragon.