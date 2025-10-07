From Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal to Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor: Celebs to mark their first Karwa Chauth in 2025

Each year, Karwa Chauth is observed among Hindu people, where married women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise and pray for the well-being of their husband and family. This year, Karwa Chauth 2025 will be observed on Friday, October 10, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. Several newly married celebrity couples will be marking their first Karwa Chauth this year. Find out who they are.

Advertisement

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal Prajakta Koli will celebrate her first Karwa Chauth with her husband. She got married to her longtime boyfriend, lawyer Vrishank Khanal, on February 25. Their private wedding took place at Karjat. The couple had announced their engagement in September 2023.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani Actor Aadar Jain tied the knot with his girlfriend, Alekha Advani, on February 21. They held a lavish wedding in Mumbai, which was attended by many of their friends and family.

Advertisement

Before the Mumbai wedding, they also held a white wedding in Goa earlier this year.

Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor Neeraj Chopra married Himani Mor on January 16 in a private ceremony near Solan, Himachal Pradesh. Mor is a former tennis player and sports management professional.

Advertisement

The two shared the news with fans on social media and wrote, “Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after.”

Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee Actor Prateik Babbar married Priya Banerjee on February 14. They held an intimate ceremony at his late mother Smita Patil's house in Bandra, Mumbai. However, the wedding hit headlines as the Babbar family, including Raj Babbar, was not a part of the wedding.

Darshan Raval and Dharal Surelia Singer Darshan Raval left fans surprised when he announced his wedding on Instagram. He tied the knot with his long-time best friend, Dharal Surelia. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “My best friend forever”.

The singer is best known for hits like Jab Tum Chaho from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Main Woh Chaand from Teraa Surroor, Kheech Meri Photo and more.

Advertisement

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff Singer Armaan Malik tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and influencer, Aashna Shroff, in an intimate ceremony on December 28 in Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, he simply wrote, “Tu hi mera Ghar (you are my home).”

Advertisement