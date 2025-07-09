Prajakta Koli becomes the only Indian to feature on TIME100 Creators List, joins Jay Shetty, Charli D’Amelio

Popular social media influencer and actor Prajakta Koli has been included in the TIME 100 Creators list, which features the world's most noteworthy digital content creators. Koli is the only Indian recognised on the list, which also features prominent personalities such as Indian-origin British author Jay Shetty, technology YouTuber Marques Brownlee, and renowned TikTok personality Charli D’Amelio.

Prajakta Koli recognised on TIME 100 Creators list In the TIME 100 Creators list announced this year, Prajakta was recognised as the first and only Indian-born creator to be included. The list comprises creators from various platforms, and Prajakta, popularly known as MostlySane, was featured in the Entertainment category alongside Taylor Frankie Paul, Taylen Biggs, Heidi Wong, and others. She currently has 7 million YouTube subscribers and 8 million Instagram followers.

While expressing gratitude over the recognition, Prajakta shared a post on Instagram with the caption, “There’s so much I should be feeling right now, and even more I should be saying. But honestly, in this moment, only two words come to mind: thank you. Thank you to my audience, for showing up, for believing, for staying. Thank you to my family, for standing beside me through every messy, magical moment. Thank you to my team for being my rock.”

She further added, “And thank you to 21-year-old Prajakta, who dove headfirst into storytelling as a creator with no plan, no prep, no roadmap… just heart. Just instinct. Just the love for stories. So yes, thank you. I guess that’s all there is to say. And maybe, it’s everything.”

