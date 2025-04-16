Prajakta Koli breaks silence on claims of ’regretting’ marriage with Vrishank Khanal, slams magazine

YouTuber, and actor Prajakta Koli slammed a magazine claiming that she regrets marrying her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal. Prajakta and Vrishank tied the knot earlier this year after dating for years.

Prajakta Koli on report about her marriage She took to her Instagram Story and blasted a magazine for reporting about her marriage. Based on one of her funny videos, the report mentioned, "Prajakta Koli seen regretting her decision of tying the knot with husband Vrishank Khanal”.

The original parody video shared on Instagram showed Prajakta drinking with a sad face. It read, "When you get married for the sunset pictures and now have to live with a boy”.

Prajakta shared a screenshot of the article on her Stories and wrote, “Really ? :).”

Prajakta Kohli on her Instagram Stories.

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Prajakta and Vrishank began dating in 2011 when Vrishank was 22, and Prajakta was 18. The two met through a mutual friend and later connected on social media before Vrishank asked her out, before she became an internet sensation.

They announced their engagement in 2023.

On February 25, they tied the knot in a dreamy, private wedding ceremony held in Karjat.

Talking about the wedding, she told Vogue, “Vrishank and I are extremely similar to each other. We aren’t very ‘out-there’ kinda people, instead we look forward to being at home. Overall, we like to keep things simple, so that's what we did with our wedding too.”

“We told our family and friends that they could show up in pyjamas, for all we cared. We just wanted them to be well rested and enjoy. I was away most of the time due to prior work commitments, so Vrishank handled a lot more than we had originally kept as our departments. He went for several recces and food tastings with our parents,” she added.