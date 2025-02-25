YouTuber, actor Prajakta Koli is now married to her long-term boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal. On Tuesday, the couple tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members at Karjat, Mumbai.

Prajakta Koli's wedding pictures

The couple recently held their pre-wedding festivites, including a private mehendi night. She had posted pictures on Instagram. Celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Badshah, and Raftaar are expected to be a part of her wedding guest list.

Prajakta and Vrishank’s love story began in 2011 when Vrishank was 22, and Prajakta was 18.. The two met through a mutual friend and later connected on social media before Vrishank asked her out as his girlfriend.

Their bond grew stronger over the years, surviving ups and downs, and finally leading to their engagement.

Talking about her relationship, Prajakta had told Humans of Bombay that although her journey of love was “tough”, the two held onto each other and never gave up.

She said, “We are nothing alike. Growing up, we grew more different from each other. Weirdly, that has been the glue that has kept us together for so long.”

About Vrishank Khanal Vrishank Khanal, 34, hails from Kathmandu, Nepal. He studied at the University of Cambridge before pursuing law at DY Patil College in Mumbai, as per The Statesman. He is a lawyer.

Prajakta Koli Prajakta Koli is among India's most popular content creators and influencers. She rose to fame with her YouTube channel, MostlySane. Currently, she has over 7.23 million subscribers on YouTube and 8.5 million followers on Instagram.