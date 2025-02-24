Prajakta Koli net worth: From films to YouTube earnings— how rich is the bride-to-be?

YouTuber, actor and author Prajakta Koli is all set to tie the knot with her long-term boyfriend, lawyer, Vrishank Khanal in Karjat, Maharashtra. Her wedding festivities are slated to take place between February 23 to 25, as per reports. As she begins her new journey as a soon-to-be bride, let's take a look at her impressive net worth and the success she has built over the years.

Prajakta Koli Prajakta Koli is among the most popular content creators and influencers in India. She rose to fame with her YouTube channel, MostlySane with over 7.23 million subscribers watching her comedy and parody videos/vlogs. Branching out from content creation, she later forayed into acting and featured in films like Khayali Pulao, Karan Johar's Jugjugg Jeeyo and the Netflix series, Mismatched, and even featured in TVF videos. Recently , she published her first romance novel, Too Good To Be True.

Advertisement

Prajakta Koli's early life Prajakta completed her studies at Vasant Vihar High School in Thane, Mumbai. She holds a Bachelor of Mass Media degree from V G Vaze College of Arts, Science and Commerce.

She began her career interning at a radio station in Mumbai. In 2015, she launched her YouTube channel, MostlySane and quickly gained popularity with her relatable content, and became a household name. Today she enjoys over 8.5 million followers alone on Instagram.

In 2019, Prajakta made it to the Forbes' 30 Under 30 list. She was recognised for aiding women's causes during International Women's Day in March 2022 by former Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal. In June 2022, she received the Star Influencer Award by Femina India.

Prajakta Koli's net worth Over time, Prajakta's net worth has recorded a steady increase. Her growing net worth is estimated to be around ₹16 crore in 2024, as per a report by Lifestyle Asia. She is reportedly charging ₹30 lakh per movie/series.

Advertisement

It is believed that her YouTube channel mints approximately ₹40 lakh in a month. She is also seen frequently collaborating with popular brands, which adds to her income.